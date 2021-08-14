Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Trading Up 8.3%

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY)’s share price was up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.38 and last traded at $27.03. Approximately 9,944 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 691,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.96.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGFY shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Agrify from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Agrify from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agrify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 10.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.54.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agrify Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Agrify in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Agrify in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Agrify in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Agrify in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Agrify in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

About Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY)

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

