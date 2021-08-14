Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ABNB. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.97.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of ABNB opened at $152.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $94.33 billion and a PE ratio of -9.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.21. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $156,040.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,459.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,372,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock valued at $452,687,619. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. 6elm Capital LP boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 74,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,152 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 8,148.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after buying an additional 71,710 shares in the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,912,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. 11.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.