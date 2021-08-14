AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Raised to C$55.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Pi Financial to C$55.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Pi Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark set a C$53.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Thursday.

TSE BOS opened at C$36.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.60. The company has a market cap of C$984.41 million and a P/E ratio of 18.83. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of C$15.09 and a 1 year high of C$43.88.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$135.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$116.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AirBoss of America will post 2.0999998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 5,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$32.00 per share, with a total value of C$159,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,794,077 shares in the company, valued at C$153,394,164.14.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

