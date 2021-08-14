AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Raised to C$55.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Pi Financial to C$55.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Pi Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.77% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark set a C$53.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Thursday.
TSE BOS opened at C$36.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.60. The company has a market cap of C$984.41 million and a P/E ratio of 18.83. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of C$15.09 and a 1 year high of C$43.88.
In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 5,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$32.00 per share, with a total value of C$159,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,794,077 shares in the company, valued at C$153,394,164.14.
About AirBoss of America
AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.
