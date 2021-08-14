Albert Chao Purchases 3,000 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Stock

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) CEO Albert Chao acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
WLK stock opened at $84.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $106.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.87.
Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WLK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.93.
About Westlake Chemical
Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.
