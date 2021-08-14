Albert Chao Purchases 3,000 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Stock

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) CEO Albert Chao acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

WLK stock opened at $84.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $106.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.87.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WLK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.93.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

