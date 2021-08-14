Aleph.im Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.50 Million (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 14th. Aleph.im has a total market cap of $19.71 million and $1.50 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aleph.im has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Aleph.im coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aleph.im alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00058096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00015565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $411.20 or 0.00885331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00103889 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00044458 BTC.

About Aleph.im

Aleph.im (ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,774,287 coins. Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph.im should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aleph.im using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aleph.im Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aleph.im and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.