Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$19.90. Algonquin Power & Utilities shares last traded at C$19.50, with a volume of 2,211,710 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AQN. CSFB set a C$16.50 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$16.50 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of C$11.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$19.19.

In other Algonquin Power & Utilities news, Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 2,000 shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.60, for a total value of C$37,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at C$833,838.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

