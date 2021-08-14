Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BABA. TheStreet cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.81.

NYSE BABA opened at $188.62 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

