Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $37.38. Alico shares last traded at $37.02, with a volume of 21,522 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.51.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Alico had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 48.47%. On average, analysts predict that Alico, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Alico’s payout ratio is currently -833.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Alico during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Alico by 42.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alico during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Alico by 100.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alico during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

Alico Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

