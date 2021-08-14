Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Trading 4.4% Higher

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) shares traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $10.87. 116,270 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,867,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Alight in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Alight Company Profile (NYSE:ALIT)

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.