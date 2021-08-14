Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.25.

ANCUF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Alimentation Couche-Tard to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANCUF traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $40.82. 7,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,626. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.98. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $42.14.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.