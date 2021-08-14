Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.95

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.95 and last traded at $28.88, with a volume of 39295 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALKS shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.37. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.90, a P/E/G ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. Research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 150,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $3,285,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,882 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,197. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Alkermes by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 806,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 511,844 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,688,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its position in Alkermes by 223.4% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 487,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after buying an additional 336,502 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

