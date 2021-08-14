Allakos Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($6.47) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allakos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Nealon now expects that the company will post earnings of ($6.47) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($6.61).

Get Allakos alerts:

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01).

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALLK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.11.

ALLK stock opened at $82.39 on Friday. Allakos has a twelve month low of $75.41 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.10.

In other news, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $218,176.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Alexander sold 18,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,623,649.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,711 shares of company stock worth $6,819,013. Insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caption Management LLC grew its position in Allakos by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 29,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 20,936 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Allakos by 327.1% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 20,576 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Allakos by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Allakos by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.