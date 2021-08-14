Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 43,858 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 738,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,858 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.35% of Northern Trust worth $85,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 55,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 42.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $307,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.07.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,439 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,196. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $116.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $123.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.43. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

