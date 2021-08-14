Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 18,774 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 400,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,774 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $78,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $1,729,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $6,419,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7,405.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,834.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CASY. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $198.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.38 and a 12 month high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

