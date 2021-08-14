Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,990,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,323 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $73,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WHD. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cactus by 874.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 815,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,975,000 after buying an additional 731,913 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cactus by 458.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 674,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,639,000 after buying an additional 553,278 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Cactus by 101,835.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 489,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,982,000 after buying an additional 488,809 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cactus by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,259,000 after buying an additional 463,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,607,000. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WHD opened at $34.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.32 and a beta of 2.40. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.77.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 4.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,717,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,137,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

WHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.36.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

