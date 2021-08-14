Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $83.09 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,128,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,656 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $83,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 109,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 51,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 234,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,213,000 after purchasing an additional 23,775 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV stock opened at $77.09 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.