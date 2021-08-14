Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,768.12. 626,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,421. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,618.74. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,733.61, for a total value of $37,967,109.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,075,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,143,766,565.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 451,863 shares of company stock valued at $284,497,177. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.