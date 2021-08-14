Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Boosted by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 117,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $285,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 20,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,524,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.8% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,066,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Truist lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $10.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,754.55. 757,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,116. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,765.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,550.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

