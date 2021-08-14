Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.6% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $10.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,754.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,116. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,765.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,550.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

