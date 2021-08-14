Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Major Shareholder Buys $14,680.00 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.68 per share, for a total transaction of $14,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,096. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jennifer N. Pritzker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 1,000 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $13,130.00.

ATEC stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.59. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 86.64% and a negative net margin of 54.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Alphatec by 17.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 93,545 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Alphatec by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

