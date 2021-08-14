ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $66.66. The stock had a trading volume of 168,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,146. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $117.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.64.

In other news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $930,357.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,314,373.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $405,546.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,487 shares of company stock worth $3,225,675 in the last 90 days. 58.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALXO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.83.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

