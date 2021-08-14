AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 306.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 232.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 248.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $51.41 on Friday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $83.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.98.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 64.53%. The firm had revenue of $771.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMC Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.45.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

