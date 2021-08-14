AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMC Networks Inc. is engaged in producing programming and movie content. It owns and operates various cable televisions. Its programming networks include AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel, WE tv, and IFC films. The AMC is a television network which focuses on the original programming and movie-based entertainment. IFC creates long and short-form content inspired by music, web, gaming, animation, news, and culture. The Sundance Channel is the television destination for independent-minded viewers. The WE tv is the women’s network specially devoted to the relationships during life’s defining moments. The IFC films consist of multiple brands that bring specialty films to the largest possible audience. AMC Networks Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AMC Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AMC Networks from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.45.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $51.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.98. AMC Networks has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $83.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.28.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.27. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $771.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMC Networks by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

