Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.650-$3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AEE traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,682. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Ameren has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $88.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.92.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.40.

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

