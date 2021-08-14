Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.650-$3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
AEE traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,682. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Ameren has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $88.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.92.
Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.40.
In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Ameren Company Profile
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
