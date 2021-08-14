America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) vs. Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Head to Head Analysis

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) and America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Upstart alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Upstart and America First Multifamily Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upstart 0 1 7 0 2.88 America First Multifamily Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Upstart presently has a consensus price target of $153.00, indicating a potential downside of 24.74%. Given Upstart’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Upstart is more favorable than America First Multifamily Investors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Upstart and America First Multifamily Investors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upstart $233.42 million 66.98 $5.98 million N/A N/A America First Multifamily Investors $55.50 million 7.04 $7.21 million N/A N/A

America First Multifamily Investors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Upstart.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.8% of Upstart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of America First Multifamily Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Upstart shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of America First Multifamily Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Upstart and America First Multifamily Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upstart N/A N/A N/A America First Multifamily Investors 29.08% 4.76% 1.43%

Summary

Upstart beats America First Multifamily Investors on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts, and Other Investments. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned 77 MRBs issued by state and local housing authorities in order to provide construction or permanent financing for 71 residential properties comprising a total of 11,851 rental units located in 15 states; and 3 governmental issuer loans related to 3 residential properties containing a total of 737 rental units located in 3 states in the United States. America First Capital Associates Limited Partnership Two serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.