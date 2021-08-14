American Equity Investment Life Holding Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.15 Per Share (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Equity Investment Life in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.15 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.80. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

AEL opened at $33.19 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.95.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,124 shares in the company, valued at $4,423,620.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $1,001,335.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,086.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

