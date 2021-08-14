American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $17.50 to $13.50. The stock had previously closed at $10.75, but opened at $10.50. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. American Well shares last traded at $10.88, with a volume of 13,081 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on American Well in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim raised American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

In other news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,340,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,634 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $154,732.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 708,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,420,044.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,484 shares of company stock worth $1,836,662 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aldebaran Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the first quarter worth about $6,789,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of American Well by 367.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the first quarter worth about $76,000. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.25.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

