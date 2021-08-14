America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. “

CRMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America increased their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $163.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.26. America’s Car-Mart has a fifty-two week low of $82.48 and a fifty-two week high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $279.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.60 million. Analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total transaction of $685,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 12.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

