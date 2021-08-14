Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 1,553 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.26% of Saul Centers worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 44.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BFS shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $46.95 on Friday. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $47.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.39%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

