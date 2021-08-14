Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 1,912 Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNP. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:RNP opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.74. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $27.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.