Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 11.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,129 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 138,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDOG opened at $53.27 on Friday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a one year low of $36.46 and a one year high of $56.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.87.

