Ameriprise Financial Inc. Invests $2.59 Million in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 72,105 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $101,112,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,986,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,242,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,042,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,678,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOG opened at $42.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -16.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.67. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Extraction Oil & Gas Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

