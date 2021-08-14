Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 7,900 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in HCI Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 51.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. 58.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCI Group stock opened at $112.27 on Friday. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $119.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.13 million, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 0.72.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 7.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCI shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their target price on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

