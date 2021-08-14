Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Receives $175.54 Average Price Target from Analysts

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.58.

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company.

Analog Devices stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.08. 2,040,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.74. The firm has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,800,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,942,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

