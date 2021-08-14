Analysts Anticipate Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cutera’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.13. Cutera also posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.71%.

CUTR has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cutera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

CUTR traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.72. The stock had a trading volume of 137,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,755. The stock has a market cap of $891.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.11 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Cutera has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $60.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.94.

In other Cutera news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.89 per share, for a total transaction of $80,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 664,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $19,612,426.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,090. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUTR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cutera by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,919 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 9,855 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cutera by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,343 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cutera by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cutera by 209.8% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 104,935 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 71,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

