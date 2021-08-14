Analysts Anticipate FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to Post $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will post $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.81. FirstEnergy reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FE shares. Barclays increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.83.

Shares of FE stock opened at $38.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.94. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 149,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,179,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 102,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth about $9,952,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 21,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

