Analysts Anticipate Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.36 Million

Analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will announce sales of $79.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.50 million and the lowest is $79.22 million. Lexington Realty Trust reported sales of $84.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year sales of $330.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $330.48 million to $331.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $331.71 million, with estimates ranging from $328.50 million to $334.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

LXP stock opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.60. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1075 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. FMR LLC increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,985,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,681,000 after buying an additional 4,479,621 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,530,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,774,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,211 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 31.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,819,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,327,000 after purchasing an additional 673,168 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 278.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 667,700 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

