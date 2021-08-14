Analysts Anticipate Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings. Sykes Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sykes Enterprises.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 13.66%.

Several analysts recently commented on SYKE shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Sidoti downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYKE. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2,380.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1,987.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYKE stock opened at $53.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.37. Sykes Enterprises has a 52 week low of $30.73 and a 52 week high of $54.01.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Other. The Americas segment includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific Rim; and offers outsourced customer engagement solutions and technical staffing.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sykes Enterprises (SYKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.