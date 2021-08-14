Analysts Anticipate Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will announce sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.50 billion. Thomson Reuters reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year sales of $6.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,713,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,686,000 after purchasing an additional 72,260 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,894,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,974,000 after purchasing an additional 256,533 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 19.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,162,000 after acquiring an additional 852,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,031,000 after acquiring an additional 60,219 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5.7% in the first quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,223,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,262,000 after acquiring an additional 173,475 shares during the period. 21.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $114.67. 175,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,197. The firm has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $74.82 and a 52 week high of $115.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

