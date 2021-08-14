Analysts Expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.31 Million

Equities analysts expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to post $91.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.70 million. Nevro posted sales of $108.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year sales of $398.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $385.18 million to $415.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $467.62 million, with estimates ranging from $447.35 million to $490.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nevro.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Nevro from $210.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist dropped their price objective on Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.17.

NVRO opened at $101.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.17. Nevro has a 52-week low of $101.90 and a 52-week high of $188.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -39.84 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 16.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $654,911,000 after purchasing an additional 666,384 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 24.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,479,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,228,000 after purchasing an additional 293,514 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the first quarter valued at about $25,866,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1,523.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,878,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,847,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,762,000 after purchasing an additional 127,573 shares during the period.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nevro (NVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.