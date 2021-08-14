Analysts Expect Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.64) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Repare Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 73%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($2.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($2.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10).

Several research firms have issued reports on RPTX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ:RPTX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.11. 121,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,617. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.21. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of -0.35.

In other news, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 1,576 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $55,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 58,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $1,948,623.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 497,057 shares of company stock valued at $16,703,808 in the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

