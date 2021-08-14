Analysts Expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.74 Billion

Brokerages forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) will announce sales of $3.74 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.81 billion and the lowest is $3.67 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies posted sales of $2.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full-year sales of $16.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.96 billion to $16.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.56 billion to $19.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Estée Lauder Companies.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.13.

Shares of EL opened at $326.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $317.56. The Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $194.14 and a twelve month high of $336.55.

In related news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total transaction of $828,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 599.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 20,128 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,308,000 after acquiring an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

