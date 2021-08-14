Analysts Issue Forecasts for Agenus Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Agenus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.31. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Agenus in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Agenus by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Agenus in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Agenus in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Agenus by 9.2% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 41,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

