Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the bank will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$85.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CSFB set a C$85.00 price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$84.61.

BNS opened at C$80.97 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$53.54 and a 12-month high of C$82.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.29 billion and a PE ratio of 13.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$79.56.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The bank reported C$1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.85 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.