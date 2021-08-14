Analysts Set Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) PT at $24.00

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

AYLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AYLA traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $12.21. 3,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,473. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.17. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of -0.69.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.10). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 68.88% and a negative net margin of 899.65%. On average, analysts predict that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

