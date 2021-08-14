Analysts Set Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Price Target at $46.89

Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CFX. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $3,330,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,907,242.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,388,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,661,850. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Colfax by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,243,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,444,000 after purchasing an additional 697,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,450,000 after purchasing an additional 454,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,533,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,844 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Colfax by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,140,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,085,000 after purchasing an additional 663,991 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Colfax by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,377,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,129,000 after purchasing an additional 106,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.66. 957,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,367. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.19. Colfax has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $50.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

