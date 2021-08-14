Analysts Set Expectations for AdaptHealth Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AdaptHealth in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AHCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.95.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $41.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of -0.09.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.03 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,560. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.