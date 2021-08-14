Analysts Set Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) PT at $25.43

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.43.

HAYW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hayward to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSE HAYW traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,222. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.88. Hayward has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Hayward will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CCMP Capital GP LLC bought a new position in Hayward in the first quarter valued at $1,226,469,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Hayward in the first quarter valued at $83,059,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Hayward by 41.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,706,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,634 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Hayward by 17.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,135,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,601,000 after purchasing an additional 599,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hayward by 14.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,911,000 after purchasing an additional 477,810 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

