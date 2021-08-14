Analysts Set HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Price Target at €55.82

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €55.82 ($65.67).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

HLE stock traded up €0.42 ($0.49) during trading on Friday, reaching €63.18 ($74.33). 299,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €58.85. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €35.36 ($41.60) and a 52-week high of €61.90 ($72.82). The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.01.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

