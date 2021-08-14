Analysts Set Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) PT at $4.22

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.39.

MGDPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Beacon Securities downgraded shares of Marathon Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Shares of MGDPF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.54. 11,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,043. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It focuses on Valentine Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.